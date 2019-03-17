Pixel Tracker

Sunday, March 17 , 2019, 2:56 pm

 
 
 
 

Limericks & Lyrics

March 17, 2019 from 5:00pm
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this festive evening of Irish music and prose supporting ETC’s education and outreach programs. Featuring musical guests Doug Clegg and Kate Wallace and a line-up of actors and singers that will put a little jig in your step and warmth in your heart. VIP tickets include pre-show reception with light Irish fare and traditional drinks.  

Sunday March 17, 2019
4:00 p.m. VIP Reception
5:00 p.m. Concert
Running time approximately 90 minutes with no intermission

Sponsor Tickets
$250 / includes VIP Reception, Premium Seats, Program Listing and Tax-Deductible Donation

VIP Tickets 
$75 includes VIP Reception, Premium Seats

Show Only Tickets
General Public: $40 Reserved Seating
Student and Senior: $30 Reserved Seating

 

