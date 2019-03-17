Limericks & Lyrics
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this festive evening of Irish music and prose supporting ETC’s education and outreach programs. Featuring musical guests Doug Clegg and Kate Wallace and a line-up of actors and singers that will put a little jig in your step and warmth in your heart. VIP tickets include pre-show reception with light Irish fare and traditional drinks.
Sunday March 17, 2019
4:00 p.m. VIP Reception
5:00 p.m. Concert
Running time approximately 90 minutes with no intermission
Sponsor Tickets
$250 / includes VIP Reception, Premium Seats, Program Listing and Tax-Deductible Donation
VIP Tickets
$75 includes VIP Reception, Premium Seats
Show Only Tickets
General Public: $40 Reserved Seating
Student and Senior: $30 Reserved Seating
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Flora Lima
- Starts: March 17, 2019 5:00pm
- Price: $40 - $250
- Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
- Website: https://etcsb.org/special-events/index/