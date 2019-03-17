Calendar » Limericks & Lyrics

March 17, 2019 from 5:00pm

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this festive evening of Irish music and prose supporting ETC’s education and outreach programs. Featuring musical guests Doug Clegg and Kate Wallace and a line-up of actors and singers that will put a little jig in your step and warmth in your heart. VIP tickets include pre-show reception with light Irish fare and traditional drinks.

Sunday March 17, 2019

4:00 p.m. VIP Reception

5:00 p.m. Concert

Running time approximately 90 minutes with no intermission

Sponsor Tickets

$250 / includes VIP Reception, Premium Seats, Program Listing and Tax-Deductible Donation

VIP Tickets

$75 includes VIP Reception, Premium Seats

Show Only Tickets

General Public: $40 Reserved Seating

Student and Senior: $30 Reserved Seating