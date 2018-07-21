Calendar » Linda Serna presents“Mysteries Solved: Step by Step” at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting.Linda S

July 21, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Linda Serna will present, “Mysteries Solved: Step by Step - You, too, can achieve success with your genealogy riddles” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, July 21st, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.

When solving a puzzle, each step brings one closer to the resolution. Genealogy can sometimes be a series of unresolved questions. In this presentation, we look at some case studies and follow the analysis and steps that led to success. You will come away with ideas to bring a favorable outcome to your own research enigmas.



Linda has been involved with researching and genealogy for over 40 years and was privileged to work on the first season of Genealogy Roadshow on PBS. Besides belonging to several organizations (SCCAPG, GSG,) and societies, she is the past Program Chair for the Orange County California Genealogical Society and past Treasurer for the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists. Linda especially loves seeing how individual family stories fit in and make up the fabric of history.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438