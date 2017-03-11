Calendar » Liner Notes: Songwriters, Stories and Music

March 11, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Rita Wilson, the talented actress, film producer, and Broadway star, brings her vocal and songwriting talents to the stage at The Granada Theatre with Liner Notes: Songwriters, Stories and Music, the next performance in The Granada Theatre Concert Series. Special guests Billy Steinberg, Richard Marx and MoZella will join Wilson for an intimate evening with talented songwriters performing and sharing the stories behind their music.

Liner Notes: Songwriters, Stories and Music is on Saturday March 11, 2017 at 8:00pm at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Tickets range in price from $29 to $64, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit http://ow.ly/gjra3094U2f to purchase online or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.