LinkedIn for Buisness

April 7, 2018 from 9:00AM - 1:00PM

LinkedIn for Business

SBCC Career Skills Institute

Are you using the world’s most popular professional network to advance your career, job prospects or business development opportunities? Career Skills Institute’s LinkedIn for Business will help you learn to optimize your profile, develop content that engages a target audience, build a professional brand, market yourself or a company, showcase credentials, get business advice, reconnect with former colleagues and connect with businesses around the globe.

You may take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Career Strategist Certificate. Participants who earn this certificate will have developed the skills to combine personal characteristics with career information to improve their skills at seeking, obtaining, maintaining and changing jobs.

To obtain the Career Strategist Certificate, participants must complete a total of three courses:



(1) Personalized Career Planning

(2) Strategic Job Search

(3) LinkedIn for Business

LinkedIn for Business will be taught on two Saturdays, April 7 and 14 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Course number: COMP NC017 (CRN 64111)

Date: Saturday, April 7 (Saturdays, April 7 and April 14)

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 04; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.