Linsanity

March 5, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

In 2012, Jeremy Lin scored more points in his first five NBA starts than any other player within the NBAs modern era; obliterating stereotypes along the way. This film chronicles Lin’s inspirational story long before that fateful month; at a time when Lin was constantly facing adversity in his career and struggling to find a place in a league that didn’t want him while never wavering on his hope for an opportunity. Evan Jackson Leong, 88min., English, 2013, USA.