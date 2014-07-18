Calendar » Linsanity

July 18, 2014 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

SBTHP continues "Sharing Our Common Ground: Asian American History in Santa Barbara County" with a three-part summer film series focusing on Chinese and Japanese American communities.

Linsanity (2013 - 89 min)

The life story of basketball sensation Jeremy Lin is told in this gripping documentary. Explore the adversities that Mr. Lin has faced, as well as the “Linsanity” frenzy that built as his career took off.

Pre-film dinner special at Sojourner Cafe.

Free for SBTHP Members, $5 suggested donation for Non-Members

Reception to follow

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets