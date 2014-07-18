Linsanity
SBTHP continues "Sharing Our Common Ground: Asian American History in Santa Barbara County" with a three-part summer film series focusing on Chinese and Japanese American communities.
Linsanity (2013 - 89 min)
The life story of basketball sensation Jeremy Lin is told in this gripping documentary. Explore the adversities that Mr. Lin has faced, as well as the “Linsanity” frenzy that built as his career took off.
Pre-film dinner special at Sojourner Cafe.
Free for SBTHP Members, $5 suggested donation for Non-Members
Reception to follow
*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
- Starts: July 18, 2014 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Alhecama Theater, 914 Santa Barbara St.
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org/