Calendar » Lions, Tigers, and Ticks, OH MY!

June 5, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Hiking and camping outdoors is fun – but don't tell the kids – and also educational, healthy, and character building. Biting and stinging insects are character builders, but are not the kind of characters you want to meet. Come and learn about ticks, mosquitoes, bees & wasps; how to identify them; and how to avoid getting bit or stung.

This informative, interesting and interactive presentation on biting and stinging insects, part of the Neal Taylor Nature Center "Food for Thought" Lecture Series will be presented by David Chang, General Manager of the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County.