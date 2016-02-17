Calendar » Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton

February 17, 2016 from 8:00 PM

Cameron Carpenter is smashing the stereotypes of organists and organ music, and all the while generating international acclaim unprecedented in his field. Carpenter’s repertoire – from the complete works of J. S. Bach to film scores, his original compositions and hundreds of transcriptions and arrangements – is probably the largest and most diverse of any organist. He is the first concert organist in history to prefer the digital organ to the pipe organ and to champion it as the future of the instrument. In 2014, Carpenter launched his International Touring Organ, a monumental cross-genre digital organ built by Marshall & Ogletree to his own design. His album If You Could Read My Mind entered Billboard’s Traditional Classical chart at No. 1 on its U.S. release.