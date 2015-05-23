Lisa Garr Book Signing “Becoming Aware” - May 23th - Mystic Journey
May 23, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Book Signing Event - Meet KPFK's Lisa Garr - "Becoming Aware" - May 23th.
Lisa talks about her near-death life-changing experience and how she healed herself.
Lisa Garr is a popular radio show host on Hay House and KPFK radio and stars in her own TV show on GAIAM TV.
Mystic Journey Bookstore - 1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Saturday, May 23th 7-9pm
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
