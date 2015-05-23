Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Garr Book Signing “Becoming Aware” - May 23th - Mystic Journey

May 23, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Book Signing Event -  Meet KPFK's Lisa Garr - "Becoming Aware" - May 23th.

 

Lisa talks about her near-death life-changing experience and how she healed herself.

Lisa Garr is a popular radio show host on Hay House and KPFK radio and stars in her own TV show on GAIAM TV.

   Mystic Journey Bookstore - 1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

                                    Saturday, May 23th 7-9pm

 

