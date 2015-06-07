Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 7:58 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Garr Brunch & Garden Book Party - June 7th

June 7, 2015 from 11:00am - 4:30pm

Join us for an enlightened afternoon with media personality,Lisa Garr and friends

       at a Brunch & Garden Book Party

Sunday, June 7 - 11:30am - 4:30pm

$20 includes brunch, live music, talk & book-signing

West Hills , CA (address disclosed upon RSVP)

RSVP: www.theawareshow.com/IONS

 

Lisa Garr's new book: Becoming Aware: How To Repattern Your Brain and Revitalize Your Life is the inspiring story of the profound events that led Lisa from a near-death experience and brain injury that rendered her incapable of speaking to becoming a prominent media sensation with a passion for changing lives

 

