Calendar » Lisa Garr Talk & Booksigning - Saturday, June 13 - 3:00pm-5:00pm

June 13, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Join us for an inspiring afternoon as Media Personality, Lisa Garr discusses her new book: Becoming Aware: How To Repattern Your Brain and Revitalize Your Life is the inspiring story of the profound events that led Lisa from a near-death experience and brain injury that left her incapable of speaking to becoming a prominent media sensation with a passion for changing lives.

Saturday, June 13 - 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Barnes and Noble, Burbank

731 N. San Fernando Road

Burbank, CA 91502

PH: 818-558-1383