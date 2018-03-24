Calendar » Lisa Garr Talk & Booksigning - Thursday, June 25 - 7:00-9:00pm

June 25, 2015 from 07:00pm - 09:0pm

Join us for an inspiring afternoon as Media Personality, Lisa Garr discusses her new book. Becoming Aware: How To Repattern Your Brain and Revitalize Your Life is the inspiring story of the profound events that led Lisa from a near-death experience and brain injury that left her incapable of speaking to becoming a prominent media sensation with a passion for changing lives.

Barnes & Noble

1201 3rd St

Santa Monica , CA 90401

PH: 310-260-9110