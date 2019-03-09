Calendar » Lisa Genova

March 9, 2019 from 7:3opm

Still Alice: Understanding Alzheimer’s

“In examining disease, we gain wisdom about anatomy and physiology and biology. In examining the person with disease, we gain wisdom about life.” – Oliver Sacks



Alzheimer’s doesn’t have to be your brain’s destiny, says Harvard-trained neuroscientist and bestselling author Lisa Genova. She will share the latest science investigating the disease and promising research on what each of us can do to build an Alzheimer’s-resistant brain. Dedicated to demystifying neurological disorders, Genova has penned the New York Times bestselling novels Still Alice (now a major motion picture starring Julianne Moore), Left Neglected, Love Anthony and her latest, Every Note Played.

Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Chaucer’s

$20-$35 General Public, $10 All Students with valid ID

Call the Arts & Lectures ticket office at (805) 893-3535 for your tickets!