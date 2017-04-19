Calendar » Lisa Smartt Booksigning Event

April 19, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

The Shared Crossing Research Initiative, in collaboration with Hospice Santa Barbara and the Alliance for Living and Dying Well presents

Linguist Lisa Smartt's

"Words at the threshold:

What we say as we're nearing death"

A free book signing event

Wednesday April 19, 2017 6:30-8pm

Space is limited~

Please RSVP to 800-820-1990 or [email protected]

In lisa Smartt's own words " I listened in awe as I transcribed his final words that not only painted a world unseen to me, but were rich in language patterns that appeared unique to end of life". Lisa will introduce and sign copies of her newly published book, "Words at the threshold"!