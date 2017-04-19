Lisa Smartt Booksigning Event
The Shared Crossing Research Initiative, in collaboration with Hospice Santa Barbara and the Alliance for Living and Dying Well presents
Linguist Lisa Smartt's
"Words at the threshold:
What we say as we're nearing death"
A free book signing event
Wednesday April 19, 2017 6:30-8pm
Space is limited~
Please RSVP to 800-820-1990 or [email protected]
In lisa Smartt's own words " I listened in awe as I transcribed his final words that not only painted a world unseen to me, but were rich in language patterns that appeared unique to end of life". Lisa will introduce and sign copies of her newly published book, "Words at the threshold"!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Shared Crossing research Initiative, Hospice Santa Barbara, Alliance for living and dying well
- Starts: April 19, 2017 6:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 2020 Chapala st, Santa Barbara CA 93105
