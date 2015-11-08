Calendar » Lise de la Salle, piano

November 8, 2015 from 4:00pm

Before the age of 20, pianist Lise de la Salle was recognized as “a talent in a million” (Gramophone). Now at 26, de la Salle has established a reputation as one of today’s most exciting young artists, and as a musician of uncommon sensibility. Her playing inspired a Washington Post critic to write, “For much of the concert, the audience had to remember to breathe... the exhilaration didn’t let up for a second until her hands came off the keyboard.” She recently made her London Symphony Orchestra debut and, in 2014, become the first Artist-in-Residence of the Zurich Opera.

