Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Literary at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 20, 2017 from 4:00PM - 5:00PM

Agents and Editors will discuss querying etiquette, finding the right agent/editor, tips on attracting an agent. Also, what should the writer know before becoming a client or “writer bewares.” They will also touch on trends and changes in the marketplace, the future of publishing as they see it, and how the role of the agent/editor has evolved.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
  • Starts: June 20, 2017 4:00PM - 5:00PM
  • Price: $10.00
  • Location: Santa Barbara Hyatt, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd
  • Website: http://www.sbwriters.com
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
 
 
 