Literary at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 20, 2017 from 4:00PM - 5:00PM

Agents and Editors will discuss querying etiquette, finding the right agent/editor, tips on attracting an agent. Also, what should the writer know before becoming a client or “writer bewares.” They will also touch on trends and changes in the marketplace, the future of publishing as they see it, and how the role of the agent/editor has evolved.