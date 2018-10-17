Calendar » Literary Happy Hour

October 17, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Women’s Literary Festival – A Literary Salon and Happy Hour

Reservation is required and should be made through the WLFC.

$25 per person

Please join the Women’s Literary Festival Committee in an evening of dialogue with Reyna Grande as she shares her memoir that created her book A Dream Called Home. In her writing she shares her search for the place where one feels they belong. Crossing the border as a 9 year old, undocumented immigrant, to be reunited with her parents in the City of Angeles created a disturbing sense of disconnection with what she thought would embrace her verses what reinforced her identity as an outsider. As an art form, writing has given Reyna the venue to show how personal pain turns into resilience.

Co-hosted by the Santa Barbara Historical Museum

For more information contact:

[email protected]