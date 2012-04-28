Calendar » Little Angels Preschool Spring Carnival

April 28, 2012 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Little Angels Preschool Spring Carnival. Come join the fun from 11-2pm on Saturday, April 28th. There will be bounce houses, a hands on live animal exhibit, games, raffle and silent auction. Food provided by El Zarape Mexican food and Here's the Scoop ice cream. Located at 909 N. La Cumbre Road at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. For more info please call: 805-563-0884.