Little Hope, Little Change: African Americans and Their Discontent in the Age of Obama

February 4, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

This talk will focus on the nature of American racial politics and policies during the Obama presidency and beyond. Lusane argues that the failure to address longstanding racial disparities was a consequence of conservative political resistance, missed opportunities by the Obama administration, and an understandable but problematic hesitation on the part of the black community to challenge the president. Clarence Lusane is an Associate Professor in the School of International Service at American University, the Program Director for Comparative and Regional Studies, and has regularly appeared on C-SPAN, PBS, and BET. Co-sponsored by the Center for Black Studies Research and the Center for New Racial Studies.