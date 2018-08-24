Calendar » Little Stones Screening—Award Winning Documentary Film

August 23, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Film Synopsis - From a graffiti artist speaking out against domestic violence in the favelas of Brazil to a dancer rehabilitating sex-trafficking survivors in India, Little Stones profiles four women, each of whom are contributing a stone to the mosaic of the women’s movement through their art. The film and accompanying education initiative have been designed to raise awareness about global women’s rights issues, and to celebrate creative, entrepreneurial, and arts-therapy based solutions to the most pressing challenges facing women globally. The film’s title comes from suffragist and women’s rights activist Alice Paul’s 1974 remark, “I always feel the movement is a sort of mosaic. Each of us puts in one little stone.” According to director Sophia Kruz, “The sentiment, that we all have a role to play in the global fight for equal rights, to me perfectly encapsulated the work of each artist featured in the documentary, and my own goals for LITTLE STONES. I hope the documentary encourages creative dialogue and expression around issues of global gender based violence, and that through Driftseed, the 501c3 non-profit organization which Singh and I founded during production, we will continue to grow the mosaic of the women’s movement, stone by stone.”