Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:28 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Liturgy Celebrating Mary Magdalene

August 23, 2014 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Help Spread the Word Among Friends!

 

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

invites you to join us for

 

Liturgy Celebrating Mary Magdalene

Saturday – August 23 – 5:30 pm

 

 

 

Mary Magdalene

Apostle to the Apostles

Healer in the heart of Christ

 

First Congregational Church

2101 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: August 23, 2014 5:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 2101 State Street, SB 923105 (Corner of Padre & State)
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 