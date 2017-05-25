Live Art & Wine Tour
May 25, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8:00 pm
Downtown Santa Barbara will host their annual LIVE Art & Wine Tour of historic downtown which begins and concludes at the Museum. For more information and updates about this event, click here.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Downtown Santa Barbara
- Starts: May 25, 2017 5:30pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: See website
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum. 136 E. De la Guerra St.
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/live-art-wine-tour/
- Sponsors: Downtown Santa Barbara