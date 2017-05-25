Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Live Art & Wine Tour

May 25, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8:00 pm

Downtown Santa Barbara will host their annual LIVE Art & Wine Tour of historic downtown which begins and concludes at the Museum.  For more information and updates about this event, click here.

 

Event Details

 
 
 