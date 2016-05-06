Calendar » Live From Cuba: An Evening with Feliciano Arango y Amistad Cubana

May 6, 2016 from 8pm - 10pm

Deeply rooted in the traditions of Afro-Cuban music, the Arango Family Band hails from Havana. It’s leader and bass player Feliciano Arango has toured worldwide with top Cuban bands. Join these exciting artists for an evening of traditional Cuban music with a modern edge. Dancing is encouraged!

Listen to the music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qnzMZG1674