Calendar » Live & Let Live, a documentary + Q&A with filmmaker

April 22, 2014 from 6:30 pm

Celebrate Earth Day with the SB Premiere of "Live and Let Live." The film examines our relationship with animals, the history of plant-based diets and the ethical, environmental and health reasons that move people to adopt a compassionate lifestyle.

Food scandals, climate change, lifestyle diseases and ethical concerns gravitate more and more people to reconsider eating animals and animal products. From butcher to vegan chef, from factory farmer to farm sanctuary owner – Live and Let Live tells the stories of six individuals who decided to stop consuming animal products for different reasons and shows the impact the decision has had on their lives.

Philosophers such as Peter Singer, Tom Regan and Gary Francione join scientists T. Colin Campbell and Jonathan Balcombe and many others to shed light on the ethical, health and environmental perspectives of veganism.

Through these stories, Live and Let Live showcases the evolution of veganism from its origins in London 1944 to one of the fastest growing lifestyles worldwide, with more and more people realizing what’s on their plates matters to animals, the environment and ultimately – themselves.

Go Vegan Santa Barbara is proud to bring the film and filmmaker, Marc Pierschel, to Santa Barbara for a FREE screening on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:30 at the Faulkner Gallery at the Main Library in downtown SB. Q&A to follow the film.