Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 22 , 2019, 7:14 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Live Music at Carr Winery with Conner Cherland Trio

March 22, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Live Music at Carr Winery with Conner Cherland Trio

Who’s ready for the weekend? Kick off your Friday night at Carr Winery listening to live music by the Conner Cherland Trio and sipping on Carr wines from 6-8pm.

With a blend of styles from Americana, to indie/folk, to soul music, Conner Cherland’s voice compares with present-day singers like Hozier, Ed Sheeran, and Shakey Graves.

Free admission, 21+.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Brenna Ritchey
  • Starts: March 22, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 414 N. Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
  • Website: https://www.carrwinery.com
 
 
 