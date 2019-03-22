Calendar » Live Music at Carr Winery with Conner Cherland Trio

March 22, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Who’s ready for the weekend? Kick off your Friday night at Carr Winery listening to live music by the Conner Cherland Trio and sipping on Carr wines from 6-8pm.

With a blend of styles from Americana, to indie/folk, to soul music, Conner Cherland’s voice compares with present-day singers like Hozier, Ed Sheeran, and Shakey Graves.

Free admission, 21+.