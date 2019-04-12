Calendar » Live Music at Carr Winery with the Cantillon Brothers

April 12, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm



Join us this Friday night from 6-8pm for wine, empanadas, and live music with brothers Tom and Mike Cantillon of Beta Play.

When brothers Tom and Michael Cantillon aren’t busy touring the states with their band Beta Play (which has been featured on platforms like VEVO, YouTube, and MTV), they like to keep up their chops by playing their acoustics and keyboards in more intimate settings. They bring a variety of covers to the table that range from 50s and 60s doo wop, classic rock and folk, funk, pop, 90s alt-rock modern hits, and everything in between.

Free admission, 21+.