Calendar » Live Music on the Blush Patio

July 16, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Come enjoy some ‪#‎LiveMusic‬ on the BlushSB patio this Saturday from 5-8pm with Deep Elem Blue who jams out to the tunes of the Grateful Deadand beyond! Food and Drink specials will be served all day. We can't wait to serve you! ‪