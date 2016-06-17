Live Oak Music Festival
June 17, 2016 from 2:00pm
The 28th Annual Live Oak Music Festival, held June 17-19, 2016, is a three-day medley of camping, concerts, crafts, food and drinks. In the picturesque Santa Ynez mountains at Live Oak Camp, the festival is a hub for showcasing musicians from all over the world. All festival proceeds benefit KCBX Public Radio, serving San Luis Obispo, Southern Monterey, and Santa Barbara Counties.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 17, 2016 2:00pm
- Price: Adult/Teen Day Tickets: $65; Child (Ages 4-12) Day Ticket: $25; Adult Full Festival Pass: $130
- Location: Live Oak Camp
- Website: http://www.liveoakfest.org/