June 17, 2016 from 2:00pm

The 28th Annual Live Oak Music Festival, held June 17-19, 2016, is a three-day medley of camping, concerts, crafts, food and drinks. In the picturesque Santa Ynez mountains at Live Oak Camp, the festival is a hub for showcasing musicians from all over the world. All festival proceeds benefit KCBX Public Radio, serving San Luis Obispo, Southern Monterey, and Santa Barbara Counties.