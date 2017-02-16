Live Patio Session ft. Het Hat Club
Join us for a night of live music on our covered, heated patio with this week's artists Hét Hat Club
The Hét Hat Club is an international traveling gypsy jazz & Balkan quartet based in Budapest, Hungary. They combine original arrangements of classic gypsy jazz standards with explosively energetic Balkan folk music. Through their music, they will take you across a musical tour of Europe exploring 1930s and 1940s Parisian swing while passing through Transylvania, Serbia, Romania, and Bulgaria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcYTaVuRg3A
Date: Thursday February 16, 2017
Time: 8pm - 10pm
Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.
Happy Hour: 5-6pm
Dinner Specials: 5-Close
Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 16, 2017 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Blush Restaurant + Lounge 630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/173401529812914/