Calendar » Live Patio Session ft. Het Hat Club

February 16, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for a night of live music on our covered, heated patio with this week's artists Hét Hat Club



The Hét Hat Club is an international traveling gypsy jazz & Balkan quartet based in Budapest, Hungary. They combine original arrangements of classic gypsy jazz standards with explosively energetic Balkan folk music. Through their music, they will take you across a musical tour of Europe exploring 1930s and 1940s Parisian swing while passing through Transylvania, Serbia, Romania, and Bulgaria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcYTaVuRg3A



Date: Thursday February 16, 2017

Time: 8pm - 10pm



Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.





Happy Hour: 5-6pm

Dinner Specials: 5-Close

Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!