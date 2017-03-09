Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Live Patio Session ft. Whesli

March 9, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for a night of live music on our covered, heated patio enjoying indie soul sounds from this week's artist Whesli

Date: Thursday March 9, 2017
Time: 8pm - 10pm

Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.

Happy Hour: 5pm - 6pm
Dinner Specials: 5 - close
Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!

 

For reservations please call 805.957.1300 or visit http://www.blushsb.com/reservation/

 

 

Check out more of Whesli >>> https://soundcloud.com/whesli

 

