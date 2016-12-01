Live Patio Sessions at Blush ft. One2Tree!
December 1, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
One2Tree is back!
Join us for a night of live music on our heated patio with Santa Barbara local artists - One2Tree!
Date: Thursday December 1, 2016
Time: 8pm - 10pm
Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thusday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.
Happy Hour: 3-6pm
Dinner Specials: 5-Close
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: blushsb
- Starts: December 1, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Blush Restaurant + Lounge 630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1274868355868813/