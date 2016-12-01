Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Live Patio Sessions at Blush ft. One2Tree!

December 1, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

One2Tree is back! 

Join us for a night of live music on our heated patio with Santa Barbara local artists - One2Tree!

Date: Thursday December 1, 2016
Time: 8pm - 10pm

Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thusday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.

Happy Hour: 3-6pm
Dinner Specials: 5-Close

 

