Calendar » Live Roller Derby! Mission City Brawlin Betties vs. ACDG Shore Shots

October 4, 2014 from 4:30PM - 7:00PM

Come watch the Mission City RD Brawlin' Betties take on the Angel City DG Shore Shots! All tickets only $5!



4:00 - Doors open for presale ticket holders

4:30 - Doors open for GA

5:00 - Bout begins



We will have beer for purchase for those 21 and older (with proper ID).



Also, stop by our merch booth if you are interested in joining our league (male or female) as a skater, ref, or volunteer!



FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/311587029019213/