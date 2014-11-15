Calendar » Live Roller Derby! Mission City Brawlin’ Betties vs. the Bakersfield Diamond Divas!

November 15, 2014 from 4:30PM - 7:00PM

Come watch the MCRD Brawlin' Betties take on the Bakersfield Diamond Divas in our last home bout of the season! Grab a presale ticket, skip the line, and get in at 4:00. Otherwise, GA doors open at 4:30 and whistle blows at 5:00, and all for only 5 bucks! Ninkasi Brewing is providing us with beer for purchase (21+), we will also have raffle prizes, and brand new MCRD merch! Bring the whole family, children 10 and under are free!

More info and tickets at: https://nightout.com/events/live-roller-derby-mission-city-brawlin-betties-vs-bakersfield-diamond-divas/tickets#.VE5kZvnF98E