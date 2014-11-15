Live Roller Derby! Mission City Brawlin’ Betties vs. the Bakersfield Diamond Divas!
Come watch the MCRD Brawlin' Betties take on the Bakersfield Diamond Divas in our last home bout of the season! Grab a presale ticket, skip the line, and get in at 4:00. Otherwise, GA doors open at 4:30 and whistle blows at 5:00, and all for only 5 bucks! Ninkasi Brewing is providing us with beer for purchase (21+), we will also have raffle prizes, and brand new MCRD merch! Bring the whole family, children 10 and under are free!
More info and tickets at: https://nightout.com/events/live-roller-derby-mission-city-brawlin-betties-vs-bakersfield-diamond-divas/tickets#.VE5kZvnF98E
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcbb
- Starts: November 15, 2014 4:30PM - 7:00PM
- Price: $5
- Location: Page Youth Center
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/268045349986457/