Calendar » Live Well & Spark A Climate Revolution Book Signing & Talk

November 12, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 8:30pm

with Author & NASA Climate Scientist

Peter Kalmus

Bicyclist, Backyard Gardener & Beekeeper

Sunday, November, 12, 6:30–8:30pm

FREE Event



Location: Bici Centro, 434 Olive St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



These two disparate things---reducing my own fossil fuel use and increasing my ability to love— are actually intimately connected.

There is no separation between me and the rest of the life on this planet. Peter Kalmus



Join Santa Barbara Permaculture Network as we host Peter Kalmus, author of the newly published book Be the Change; Live Well & Spark a Climate Revolution, on Sunday November 12, 2017, at Bici Centro in downtown Santa Barbara. Special guest Paul Relis, co-founder of the Community Environmental Council (CEC), that was founded after the devastating 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel when he was just 22 year old, will introduce Peter, linking two generations of committed and passionate citizen activists.



Alarmed by drastic changes now occurring in the Earth’s climate systems, Kalmus, a climate scientist and suburban father of two, embarked on a journey to change his life and the world. He began bicycling, growing his own food, meditating, and making other simple, fulfilling changes. Ultimately, he slashed his climate impact to under a tenth of the US average, and became happier in the process.



Being the Change explores the connections between our individual daily actions and our collective predicament. It merges science, spirituality, and practical action to develop a satisfying and appropriate response to global warming. The core message to his book is deeply optimistic: living without fossil fuels is not only possible, it can be BETTER.



Peter Kalmus is an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory with a Ph.D. in physics from Columbia University, and a BA in Physics from Harvard, maintaining clearly in his book and talks he is speaking on his own behalf, not representing any of the scientific agencies he works for, or institutions where he studied. At home in Altadena, CA, a suburb of Los Angeles, he enjoys orcharding, beekeeping, and backpacking. Kalmus is a contributing editor and columnist for YES! Magazine.



The event takes place on Sunday, November 12, 6:30 – 8:30pm, and will be held at Bici Centro, 434 Olive Street, in an outdoor courtyard. Please come early to explore the community bike center. Books will be available to purchase, author donating profits. The event is FREE and no reservations are required. For More Info: [email protected]; www.sbpermaculture.org; 805-962-2571.





Event sponsors: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition (Bici Centro), Community Environmental Council (CEC), & Oasis Design



This event is a part of the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network Civic 101 for Climate Change educational series -





FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE https://www.facebook.com/events/1351132924995557



