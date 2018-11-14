Calendar » Lives Still in Limbo: UnDACAmented and Navigating Uncertain Futures Roberto G. Gonzales

November 14, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Due to the political gridlock in the U.S. Congress, the fate of more than two million young immigrants remains uncertain. In 2012, President Obama introduced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and at the five year mark, more than 800,000 young people had benefited from the legislation. Things quickly changed under the Trump administration when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced an end to this policy. What does this termination mean for these young people and their families’ futures? And what is the role of communities in this new policy’s wake? Based on a six year study, involving interviews with 481 young people in six states, Professor Gonzales provides some interesting answers to these vexing questions. Roberto G. Gonzales is Professor of Education at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.