February 5, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Del Pueblo Cafe and the Santa Barbara Arts Alliance invite you to create and build community with us. Living Culture, will bring you a night of art and music, featuring the works of three local artists, Huicho Mata, Danny Meza and Rafa Ruiz. These seasoned and emerging artists explore issues of culture and identity unique to their lived Chicano artist experience all the while, highlighting their own unique artistic flair.