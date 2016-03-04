Calendar » Living History Docent Workshop

March 4, 2016 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Join the fun! Make a difference!

Are you passionate about Santa Barbara? Would you like to be part of an effort to help school kids and visitors appreciate the rich cultural history of our community? Are you available for a few hours each week from mid-February to early May? Then you might consider becoming a Living History Docent at SBTHP.

This workshop series will train volunteers to lead living history stations at our Early California Days in April and May. These stations are short 5-7 minute presentations with props to help students better understand daily life in the 1790s. No experience is necessary for this limited term commitment.

See our website for details and the workshop schedule

or contact Melissa Chatfield, Director of Education, ([email protected]) to reserve your spot.