Living in Harmony class and dinner

March 31, 2013 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm

Our relationships with our family, friends, and colleagues often give rise to challenges, and it is difficult to sustain the love or harmony within them. Yet, we need to know how to live in peace and harmony with others. The class will consist of two sessions of meditations and teachings, followed by a light vegetarian dinner. With American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo.