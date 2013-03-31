Living in Harmony class and dinner
March 31, 2013 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm
Our relationships with our family, friends, and colleagues often give rise to challenges, and it is difficult to sustain the love or harmony within them. Yet, we need to know how to live in peace and harmony with others. The class will consist of two sessions of meditations and teachings, followed by a light vegetarian dinner. With American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: March 31, 2013 4:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $25
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/living-in-harmony