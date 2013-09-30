Calendar » Living in Light with Mirabai Devi

September 30, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Center of the Heart is proud to share Living in Light with Mirabai Devi: An Evening of Healing and Prayer on Monday, September 30, 2013 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike, Santa Barbara. Join Mirabai Devi in this rare opportunity to experience Divine Light and Healing in a powerful group setting. Mirabai will guide us through an experience of transformation and healing that will culminate in blissful state of Divine awakening, an open heart, a healed body, and expanded consciousness. Tickets are $30 pre-registration; $40 at the door and can be purchased from http://centeroftheheart.com/event/living-in-light-with-mirabai-devi. For information, visit our website at: www.mirabaidevi.org/events, or contact Michele at (760) 216-1029 or [email protected]

Please contact Reverend Maryum Morse at Center of the Heart at 805-964-4861