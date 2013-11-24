Calendar » Living Lightly: Eliminating Pain from Our Hearts and Minds

November 24, 2013 from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Are things as solid and real as they appear? Realize the truth behind appearances. Discover the dream-like nature of our world. Cultivate the wisdom that liberates the mind. By understanding the dream-like nature of all things, the relationship between our mind and our world, and the extent to which we create our own reality, we can experience a deep and unshakeable happiness that enables us to live lightly and joyfully in the modern world.

This class will be held each Sunday from November 24 to January 5.