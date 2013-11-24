Living Lightly: Eliminating Pain from Our Hearts and Minds
Are things as solid and real as they appear? Realize the truth behind appearances. Discover the dream-like nature of our world. Cultivate the wisdom that liberates the mind. By understanding the dream-like nature of all things, the relationship between our mind and our world, and the extent to which we create our own reality, we can experience a deep and unshakeable happiness that enables us to live lightly and joyfully in the modern world.
This class will be held each Sunday from November 24 to January 5.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: November 24, 2013 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: $10 donation requested
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center, 508 Brinkerhoff Ave., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/living-lightly