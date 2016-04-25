Calendar » “Living the Farm Sanctuary Life” w/ Gene Baur

April 25, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

“Living the Farm Sanctuary Life” w/ Gene Baur

Monday, April 25th

UCSB, Life Sciences Building, Room 1001

6-7:30 PM

Free & Open to the Public. Vegan Reception for follow.

Celebrated comedian, Jon Stewart, left the Daily Show in 2015 to start a refuge for farmed animals on his homestead in NJ, becoming Farm Sanctuary’s fourth location, which is set to open in 2017. The largest nonprofit dedicated to farmed animal rescue, protection and advocacy, Farm Sanctuary was co-founded by bestselling author, animal advocate, and vegan pioneer Gene Baur, who will speak at UCSB on April 25th at the Life Sciences Building, Room 1001 from 6-7:30PM. The presentation is part of UCSB’s Vegan Studies’ ongoing lecture series.

This year marks the 30th anniversary for Farm Sanctuary which works to end cruelty to farm animals and change the way society views and treats these emotionally complex animals. TIME magazine calls Baur “the conscience of the food movement,” and he is widely recognized as one of the most influential activists of the 21st century. Baur is the bestselling author of Farm Sanctuary: Changing Hearts and Minds About Animals and Food and Living the Farm Sanctuary Life: The Ultimate Guide to Eating Mindfully, Living Longer, and Feeling Better Every Day.

Farm Sanctuary was founded in the 1980s and supported its initial animal rescue efforts by selling veggie hot dogs out of an old VW van at Grateful Dead concerts. Now, thirty years later, Farm Sanctuary operates three shelters in New York and California, and the fourth to open shortly in conjunction with Jon and Tracey Stewart. Providing rescue, refuge, and adoption for hundreds of farm animals each year, Farm Sanctuary shelters enable visitors to connect with farm animals as emotional, intelligent individuals. Baur believes these animals stand as ambassadors for the billions of factory farm animals who have no voice, and he has dedicated his career to advocating on their behalf.

Through his writing and his international speaking engagements, Baur provides simple actionable solutions coupled with a compassion-first approach to help us be the change we wish to see in treatment toward animals and in our food system. This event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a vegan reception.