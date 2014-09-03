Calendar » Living with Fire in the Cahparral

September 3, 2014 from 7:00 pm

In the past 7 years, Santa Barbara has been hit by 4 major wildfires. What is the best way to protect your home in Chaparral country without damaging the environment?

Rick Halsey of the California Chaparral Institute will discuss fire and our changing attitudes toward chaparral. This will be followed by Q&A with a panel of fire fighters from City, County and US Forest Service also scientists, and homeowner representatives.

You will hear how to protect lives, your house and the environment. Handouts on fire hardening and fire resistant plants will be available.

Come early, 6:30, and meet your neighbors. Snacks and refreshment will be served.