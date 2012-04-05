Calendar » Living with Loss Support Group

April 5, 2012 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a support group for parents who have lost a child from pregnancy to age five. Living with Loss is a confidential support group designed to provide a compassionate and supportive environment which allows parents the opportunity to work through the grieving process and meet others who share similar experiences. The group is facilitated by Sharon Vineall, LCSW, and pre-registration is required.