Living with Loss Support Group
Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a support group for parents who have lost a child from pregnancy to age five. Living with Loss is a confidential support group designed to provide a compassionate and supportive environment which allows parents the opportunity to work through the grieving process and meet others who share similar experiences. The group is facilitated by Sharon Vineall, LCSW, and pre-registration is required.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk Admin
- Starts: April 5, 2012 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103
- Website: http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org