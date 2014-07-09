Calendar » Living with Loss Support Group

July 9, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a support group for parents grieving a pregnancy loss or who have lost a child from birth to age five. Living with Loss is a confidential support group designed to provide a compassionate and supportive environment which allows parents the opportunity to work through the grieving process and meet others who share similar experiences.

Date: This ongoing group will be held on Wednesday nights from July 9th to August 13th

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103

Cost: Free



Pre-registration is required. To register, or for more information, please call (805) 563-8820 or email [email protected] For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.