Calendar » Liz Callaway in Concert

May 7, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Rubicon Theatre Company is pleased to present the sensational Broadway icon LIZ CALLAWAY in her stellar cabaret act as the third offering in the annual Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Musical Concert Series. A Tony® Nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist, LIZ CALLAWAY’s cabaret features her favorite Broadway show tunes, songs from movie musicals and pop hits from the 1960s. Having performed to rave reviews at venues from New York’s Rainbow & Stars and Metropolitan Room, to the Donmar Warehouse in London, LIZ CALLAWAY brings her crystal-clear Broadway belt to Ventura for three performances only, Saturday, May 7 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m.

LIZ CALLAWAY has been a perennial star in theatre and in film. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, and has performed in a number of live concerts in his honor, also appearing with Sondheim on Inside the Actors Studio. Liz received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Lizzie in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love, a 2003 musical revue of the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Off-Broadway, LIZ CALLAWAY received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill (Playwrights Horizons), and also appeared in Brownstone (Roundabout), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, and Godspell. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello! (Encores!), and Hair in Concert. Liz recently starred as Norma Desmond in the Pittsburgh CLO production of Sunset Boulevard. Other regional credits include Venus in the Chicago Ovations! production of One Touch of Venus, Elegies at Reprise! in Los Angeles, and Fascinating Rhythm at Hartford Stage.

LIZ CALLAWAY has also established a major career as a concert and recording artist. The award-winning Sibling Revelry (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at the Donmar Warehouse in London. Boom!, a celebration of the music of the 60’s and 70’s (also created with her sister) was recorded live at Birdland, and is currently touring performing arts centers around the country. Recently she had the pleasure of singing “Chances Are” with singing legend Johnny Mathis in Vancouver. She also co-starred with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein’s in New York and joined Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder at Hal David’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Her extensive U.S. symphony work includes appearances at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Ravinia, and The Hollywood Bowl. Worldwide, she has performed in China, Australia (with Stephen Schwartz), New Zealand, Iceland, Estonia, France (Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris), Slovenia, South Korea, and Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, where she premiered a new concert featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim.

Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jafar. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride, Beauty and the Beast, Lyle, Lyle the Crocodile and The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars.

Liz received an Emmy Award for hosting "Ready to Go,” a daily, live children’s program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include "In Performance at the White House,” "Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim,” "Christmas with the Boston Pops,” "The David Letterman Show,” and “Senior Trip” (CBS Movie of the Week).

She has released four solo recordings: Passage of Time (PS Classics) as well as The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off-Broadway, and Anywhere I Wander, available at liztunes.com. Her numerous other recordings include Sibling Revelry (DRG), Boom! Live at Birdland (PS Classics), Unsung Sondheim, Lost in Boston, The Maury Yeston Songbook, Dreaming Wide Awake: The Music of Scott Alan, Hair in Concert, and the complete recording of Allegro produced by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.

LIZ CALLAWAY performs in concert for three performances only: Saturday, May 7 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. All performances are at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, located at 1006 E. Main Street (the corner of Main and Laurel), Ventura, CA 93001. Tickets are $69.50 for the general public, $59.50 with the purchase of 3-4 concerts. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900.