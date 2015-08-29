Calendar » LO + CAL Benefit Concert

August 29, 2015 from 11:00AM

Los Olivos, California— The Los Olivos School Foundation is hosting LO+CAL, a music festival featuring local beer, wine and food vendors, on Saturday, August 29, 2015 at 11:00 AM. Located at 2971 Grand Ave. in the Saarloos and Sons outdoor event space, LO+CAL will boast a music stage featuring popular SoCal bands The Silent Comedy, Mia Dyson and Steven Roth plus local bands such as The Blues and Greys, The Caverns and Kathleen Sieck & The Paradise Road.

Attendees can choose from several local food trucks and sip beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company as well as wines from the Santa Ynez Valley. A live auction between music acts will feature four unique vacation packages such as a Golf, Barbecue and Beer package or an upscale wine tasting getaway.

“The LO+CAL festival focuses on music because we are raising money for music. There is a direct tie-in,” explains Principal and Superintendent, Bridget Baublits. “The Los Olivos Foundation helps fundraise to ensure our students still have access to the arts, music, science, outdoor and physical education, foreign languages and technology.”

President of the foundation and Co-Founder of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, Jaime Dietenhofer adds:

“Typically throughout the year our fundraisers have consisted of multiple small events. We wanted to create a larger event that is fun for the entire community and has a greater impact for the foundation rather than constantly asking parents and supporters to donate in small increments. Our foundation raises money to help support the curriculum with enrichment programs as well as basic needs such as necessary facility improvements.”

Attending the festival is easy; the event site is located right off Highway 154 about two hours from Los Angeles and thirty-five minutes from Santa Barbara. You can park at the Los Olivos Elementary School and take a shuttle to the event or take advantage of on-site valet parking for an extra fee.

Tickets go on sale, Wednesday, July 15, 2015 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting www.LOCALFestMusic.com. Choose between General Admission tickets for $75 or VIP admission tickets for $125.