LOBERO LIVE PRESENTS Arlo Guthrie - Alice's Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour

April 7, 2016 from 8:00PM - 10:00PM

Arlo Guthrie has been known to generations as a prolific songwriter, social commentator, master storyteller, actor and activist. Born in Coney Island, New York in 1947, Arlo is the eldest son of Marjorie Mazia Guthrie, a professional dancer with the Martha Graham Company and founder of The Committee to Combat Huntington’s Disease, and America’s most beloved singer/writer/philosopher/artist Woody Guthrie. Arlo has become an iconic figure in folk music in his own right with a distinguished and varied career spanning over fifty years.

Guthrie’s trademark ability to derail a song with a comical tangent and bring it right back on track with a relatable thought is as concise as ever. Fifty years after the historic events that launched him to reluctant celebrity, Arlo brings The Alice’s Restaurant Massacree in its entirety back to the stage for an international tour beginning January 2015.