Calendar » Lobero Live presents Bill Frisell

January 26, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

For this special night, guitarist Bill Frisell mines the catalog of the largely instrumental guitar-based music from the 1950’s and 1960’s–a rare look into Bill Frisell’s formative influences from a time when the electric guitar was in its infancy. This superb quartet will explore the music of jazz icon Charlie Christian, rock pioneers Chuck Berry, Duane Eddy, Link Wray and many more in this space odyssey.