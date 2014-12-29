Calendar » Lobero Live presents Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker

December 29, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Influential 80’s indie rock banks Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker share the same DNA, in not only guitarist David Lowery, but the post-punk genre defying ethos that has made them a college radio staple the world over.

In the second half of the 1980’s, Camper Van Beethoven-David Lowery (vocals, guitar), Victor Krummenacher (bass, vocals), Greg Lisher (guitar), Jonathan Segel (violin, guitar, keyboards) and Chris Pedersen (drums), plus late addition David Immergllick (guitar and various stringed instruments)-was one of its era’s most original and influential indie rock bands. The quintet effortlessly combined an iconoclastic, irony-laced lyrical stance with a free-spirited eclecticism that encompassed a dizzying array of stylistic influences, from punk to folk to psychedelia to all manner of world music. Camper’s visionary embrace of disparate genres established them as innovators, while their songs’ combination of barbed satire and poignant humanism stymied those who’d attempt to pigeonhole them as a mere novelty.

Cracker, the group that veritably introduced brash irreverence and irony into alt-rock, are back and in top form on their 429 Records debut, Sunrise In The Land Of Milk And Honey. This rich new trove of sharp-witted songs showcases a bristling, late 70’s – early 80’s power pop punk aesthetic which hits as hard as it did at the band’s formation 17 years ago.