Lobero Live Presents Capitol Steps

May 2, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Get ready for hilarious political comedy from the troupe that put the “mock” in democracy. No one in the headlines is safe from the sidesplitting satire of the Capitol Steps – the only group in Washington attempting to be funnier than Congress. This troupe of former Congressional staffers travels the country satirizing the very very people and places that once employed them.

Although not all of the current members of the Steps are former Capitol Hill staffers, taken together the performers have worked in a total of eighteen Congressional offices and represent 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience. Now in their 30th year, the Cap Steps continue to tour the U.S. presenting their unique brand of witty partisan mockery directly to their constituents. “When it comes to satire,” says the Washington Post, “you haven’t seen the real thing until you have been to the Capitol Steps.”

“[Capitol Steps] brings chuckles…rave reviews…guffaws…and bipartisan grins all around.” —Wall Street Journal